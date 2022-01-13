General Fusion achieves technology milestone for practical fusion power

January 13, 2022 Maryam Farag

General Fusion announced it has achieved several performance goals of a prototype system for its Fusion Demonstration Plant (FDP).

The company’s plasma compression prototype, located at its Vancouver, B.C. laboratory, is being used to demonstrate a critical element of its proprietary Magnetized Target Fusion technology.

“Net energy production is essential, but not really the ultimate goal of commercializing fusion energy, which is building economical, carbon-free fusion power plants,” said Christofer Mowry, CEO, General Fusion. “Our unique technology, two decades in the making, solves the long-standing challenges of building practical fusion power plants for the world’s energy markets struggling to move away from fossil fuels. The successful performance of this important prototype validates we are on the path to success.”