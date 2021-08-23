General Dynamics to establish a Québec Centre for remotely piloted aircraft systems technologies

August 23, 2021 Maryam Farag

General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada announced the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Sherbrooke for remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) technologies, leveraging the $9 million contribution of the Government of Québec, through Investissement Québec.

General Dynamics has made an investment in Laflamme Aero to support the development and maturation of its LX300 tandem rotor RPAS platform. Investissement Québec, also a shareholder of Laflamme Aero, is contributing a further close to $1.9 million to industrialize and commercialize the LX300.

“The Centre of Excellence will position the province of Québec at the leading edge of emerging RPAS technology and advanced autonomous airborne mission systems integration,” said David Ibbetson, Vice-President and General Manager, General Dynamics Mission Systems–International. “Remotely Piloted Aircrafts are the future of aerospace and our investment will generate Québec and Canadian intellectual property, create and enhance domestic capacity, and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics jobs – while developing world-leading RPAS technologies to address the growing needs of Canada and countries across the globe.”

The Centre’s initial focus is to mature Laflamme’s LX300 for new markets. For its part, General Dynamics has developed a mission-ready command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) suite to meet the requirements of domestic and international RPAS opportunities.

Advertisement

“This support positions Laflamme for the future. What began as a passion for aviation from my father has become something much larger. With the support of Investissement Québec and General Dynamics, we now have the opportunity to leverage our success and compete on a larger scale, both at home and abroad.” said Enrick Laflamme, President, Laflamme Aero.