GE Technology to power Australia’s dual-fuel power plant

GE announced the customer pilot project utilizing GE’s gas turbine technology will power Australia’s first dual-fuel natural gas/hydrogen power plant at the Tallawarra B Power Station in New South Wales, Australia.

EnergyAustralia has ordered one of GE’s 9F.05 gas turbines to power the Tallawarra B Power Station to help enhance the reliability of the energy grid and help ensure New South Wales energy consumers have continued access to power prior to the closure of the Liddell coal-fired 1,680-megawatt plant located in the Hunter Valley region in 2023.

“Our new open-cycle, hydrogen and gas capable turbine will provide firm capacity on a continuous basis and paves the way for additional cleaner energy sources to enter the system,” said Catherine Tanna, Managing Director, EnergyAustralia. “We are leading the sector by building the first net zero carbon emissions hydrogen and gas capable power plant in New South Wales.”

The 316-megawatt Tallawarra B Power Station will be built in consortium with the engineering, procurement and construction company Clough and will be adjacent to EnergyAustralia’s existing Tallawarra A 435 MW gas plant.

The NSW State Government and Australian Federal Government contributed AU$83 million to support the financial close and support the use of hydrogen.

“GE is leading a decade of action to decarbonize the power industry, and our latest pilot project at Tallawarra B Power Station demonstrates the substantive role that gas technologies can play in reducing carbon emissions, ensuring reliable electrical supply, and fighting climate change,” said Scott Strazik, CEO, GE Power. “We are honored to work with EnergyAustralia to provide our hydrogen-ready gas turbine technology for this project. Once in operation at Tallawarra plant, this will be GE’s first 9F unit to operate on a blend of hydrogen and natural gas globally.”