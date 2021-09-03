GE announces completion of Elpedison’s Thessaloniki Power Plant modernization

September 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

GE announced that the modernization of Elpedison S.A.’s Thessaloniki Power Plant in Greece was completed.

GE upgraded Elpedison’s power generation assets, consisting of a GE 9F.03 gas turbine and a Franco Tosi-supplied steam turbine, and installed digital solutions to help increase the plant’s output by over 20 megawatts, equal to powering 17,000 Greek households, and reduce its start-up costs by 10 per cent.

“A number of factors drive the growth of the energy sector of Greece; primarily, the required improvement of the energy mix, the liberalization of the electricity and natural gas markets as well as the efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce the costs and infrastructure development,” said Silvio Jean, Director, Elpedison Power Generation. “As the first independent energy producer in Greece, it is important for us to increase our competitiveness in the power segment by extending the life of our plants and providing the best service to our users. By using the latest GE technology, we will also significantly lower emissions, by improving our heat rate by almost 2 percent and lower our minimum load, reducing our cost’s structure and providing value to the environment and to our clients.”

GE showcased its plant solutions by installing its DLN 2.6+ combustor system, its OpFlex software solution and its Advanced Gas Path (AGP) technology on its 9F gas turbine.

GE increased the agility on the plant’s Franco Tosi steam turbine with a replacement of its HP/IP rotor with a new configuration supporting an operating profile in line with the new energy needs.

“With this project, the Thessaloniki Power Plant will see an increase in power output and flexibility, improved efficiency, extended asset lifetime as well as significant savings on fuel costs in line with the energy sector reform that Greece is currently implementing.” said Steven Miller, Services Leader, GE Gas Power Europe.