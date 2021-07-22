Frontier Lithium appoints new member to board of directors

July 22, 2021 Maryam Farag

Frontier Lithium Inc. appointed Marc Boissonneault to its Board of Directors.

Boissonneault began his career with Falconbridge Ltd. and advanced through the organization where he was recently the Head of Global Nickel Assets for Glencore. He retired in 2020 after a 31-year career.

“We welcome Mr. Marc Boissonneault to Frontier’s Board of Directors. Marc is an accomplished mining and metals professional with extensive experience in leading major mining and metallurgical operations and capital projects globally,” said Reginald (Rick) Walker, Chair, Frontier Lithium. “As a resident of northern Ontario, we are looking forward to working closely with Marc. He will significantly aid Frontier and the region as we work towards building a fully integrated lithium mining and chemicals company.”

Boissonneault oversaw Glencore's global nickel industrial business, which included Raglan Mines (Quebec), Murrin Murrin (Australia), Nikkelverk Refinery (Norway), Sudbury INO (Ontario), Koniambo SAS (New Caledonia). The operations comprised six underground mines, two open pit mine complexes, two concentrators, an HPAL processing plant, two smelters, and two hydrometallurgical refineries.