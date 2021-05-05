Freightzy partners with Less Emissions to offer carbon neutral shipping program

Less Emissions partnered with Freightzy to offer a carbon neutral shipping program for customers who wish to mitigate their Scope 3 emissions.

For clients who participate in Freightzy’s Carbon Neutral Program, Freightzy will purchase Gold Standard offsets from Less Emissions on less than truckload shipments booked through their shipping portal. For all other modes of transit shipped with Freightzy, they will calculate the emissions and offer their clients the opportunity to purchase offsets through Less Emissions’ portfolio of Gold Standard projects.

“The transportation sector produces about one third of greenhouse gas emissions in both the USA and Canada, and we want to be a leader in addressing the impact of our sector on climate change. The business case for carbon neutral shipping makes sense, and we believe this model could be scaled across the entire industry,” said Sean Freedman, President, Freightzy.

The projects produce Certified Emission Reductions following the United Nations’ Clean Development Mechanism protocols and also meet the Gold Standard Foundation’s sustainable development criteria.

“We applaud Freightzy for their industry-leading Carbon Neutral Program. The emissions from large transport are difficult to mitigate, but it’s essential that we do so to meet the climate goals laid out in the Paris Agreement. High-quality offsets are a simple and effective way for organizations to address their near-term emissions until direct solutions like electric trucks are viable,” said Suha Jethalal, General Manager, Less Emissions.