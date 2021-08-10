Francis Scarpaleggia announces over $2 million to FPInnovations

August 10, 2021 Maryam Farag

Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament, Lac-Saint-Louis and Caucus Chair, announced $2,178,533 in financial support to FPInnovations.

“We are helping businesses equip themselves with what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, FPInnovations will be able to pursue its mission to help forestry companies to innovate, which will also help stimulate the regional economy. This support, which is part of our economic recovery plan, will thus benefit the entire forestry sector and enable the Canadian economy to come back even stronger.” said Scarpaleggia.

This non-profit organization specializes in innovation and technology transfers in the forestry sector, with over 330 employees across Canada.

This non-repayable contribution will allow FPInnovations to acquire equipment for construction materials and bioproducts. This equipment will allow it to step up its research and development and technology transfer activities with Quebec SMEs operating in the forestry sector.

“We are delighted to receive this financial support, which will allow FPInnovations to acquire new equipment that is invaluable to SMEs operating in the forestry sector, allowing them to innovate and set themselves apart in increasingly competitive markets. These investments will help promote forests as a strategic source of growth for the bioeconomy and the transition to a greener economy that is needed in our fight against climate change.” said Stéphane Renou, President and CEO, FPInnovations.