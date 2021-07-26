FRABA launches new business units and brand identity

July 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

The FRABA Group has announced the creation of two new business units: UBITO and CREDEMUS.

These new enterprises will be active in new markets such as digital transformation and the IoT. The launch of these new businesses will be marked by new logos and branding for the group.

CREDEMUS offers consulting and support services to mid-sized companies interested in adopting the mass customization manufacturing methodology that FRABA launched 15 years ago – anticipating the Industry 4.0 wave that promotes similar principles.

UBITO offers components for magnetic sensing, energy harvesting and wireless transmission with roots in POSITAL’s use of Wiegand technology in rotary encoders. UBITO will take this technology to new markets such as smart metering, IoT and wireless power transmission.

Advertisement

“The old FRABA company, which had been founded in 1918, specialized in electromechanical devices and systems, largely based in relay technology. By 1993, when we acquired the company, modern semiconductor technology had made much of this obsolete and we faced the challenge of updating both the product line and the company culture,” said Christian Leeser, CEO and Majority Shareholder, FRABA. “We created the VITECTOR business unit with innovative safety systems for commercial doors based on optical technology. POSITAL was created as a specialist manufacturer of position and motion sensors, building on the base of optical encoders we inherited from the old company. New innovations included Fieldbus interfaces (90s), Ethernet (2002), and precision multiturn magnetic encoders with Wiegand technology (2005). Wiegand technology has also been key to innovation in motor feedback, where POSITAL introduced the world’s smallest (22 mm) multiturn modular encoder – without battery – in 2020.”