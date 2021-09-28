Foxconn partners with Appear Inc.

September 27, 2021 Maryam Farag

Foxconn and Appear Inc. announce a partnership to accelerate the expansion of Appear’s graphene battery technology in consumer electronics and electric vehicles.

“We are very excited to partner with Foxconn,” said Prashant Rurs, Founder and CEO, Appear Inc. “Our elite, innovative, futuristic technology together with Foxconn’s unmatched manufacturing and quality control practices will take the industry by storm.”

Graphene, which is similar to graphite, is lightweight and stronger than steel. “These properties are the key to Appear’s proprietary applications for its fast charge technology; its graphene-enhanced Li-ion batteries provide long lifespans, high capacities and faster charging times, while remaining safe and light.”