Forty Creek honours BC’s heartland with Nanaimo Bar Cream

TORONTO — Inspired by the heart of British Columbia, Forty Creek’s newest Nanaimo Bar Cream pays tribute in name and flavour to the West Coast dessert.

“We knew fans would fall in love with the combination of Nanaimo bar flavour notes and our Cream Liqueur taste. We wanted to offer aficionados an exciting new taste, blended with a familiar favourite,” said Bill Ashburn master blender at Forty Creek, a spirits distiller based in Grimsby, Ont.

The liqueur was to be available in Ontario, BC and Alberta in September, with national distribution following in October.

Forty Creek won the Machines Italia – COVID Hero award at the Sept. 17 Responding to COVID-19 Industry Leadership Honours, presented by Canadian Manufacturing Daily, PLANT Magazine and EP&T Magazine.

After quickly obtaining the required COVID-19 site license from Health Canada, the distiller produced and donated high-alcohol hand sanitizer to St Catharine’s General Hospital, Red Cross Niagara and other community and health organizations.

Forty Creek is part of Campari Canada, the Canadian branch of global beverage company, the Campari Group.