For girls, by girls: Skills Ontario celebrated International Day of the Girl through virtual event

October 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

Skills Ontario hosted a series of free online events to celebrate the International Day of the Girl.

Skills Ontario offered a challenge series, a virtual workshop, and a conference to empower girls to consider skilled trade and technology pathways.

The International Day of the Girl challenge series was open for participants to explore all five sectors of the skilled trades and technologies, with challenges including building towers and coding robots.

Skills Ontario aired its “For Girls, By Girls,” conference, featuring young girls discussing what they think about the skilled trades and technologies and what their career dreams and goals are.

Keynote speaker Kyara Cabrera Fong, Auto Body Technician Apprentice, and panel leader Courtney Chard, Pipe Welder, joined to lead the discussion and engage panelists and viewers through a live chat.

“We’re thrilled to be delivering yet another series of activities to celebrate the International Day of the Girl,” said Ian Howcroft, CEO, Skills Ontario. “Our goal is to ensure that young people are given engaging opportunities to pursue skilled trades and technologies. We’re thrilled to welcome young women to celebrate empowerment and achievement. There are amazing opportunities in the skilled trades and technologies, and through events like these, we’re proving it to youth.”

Skills Ontario’s Young Women’s Initiatives are funded by the Government of Ontario and Magna.