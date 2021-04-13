Food Processing Skills Canada and the Future Skills Centre launch iFood 360°

Food Processing Skills Canada and the Future Skills Centre announced a new project; iFood 360° virtual reality training for people in the Canadian food and beverage manufacturing industry.

Food Processing Skills Canada will deliver nationally-recognized training and upskilling, based on the industry-developed learning and recognition framework, to participating companies using virtual immersive learning experiences.

iFood 360° will develop two streams of virtual learning experiences:

Plant operation training including food safety, sanitation and worker health and safety; and essential skills training, including emotional intelligence and adaptability, with employers in multiple regions across Canada.

Connect with post-secondary institutions and community organizations to provide virtual career exploration for students and job seekers and others with transferable skills.

“Our online technical and social-emotional training has proven effective in responding to the Covid-19 imperative of distance learning,” said Jennefer Griffith, Executive Director, Food Processing Skills Canada. “With iFood 360° we are further supporting employers with virtual reality training, and engaging students with career exploration labs that profile career opportunities. With a virtual reality headset, an individual can literally step into a learning scenario that is 3D panoramic. It’s an exciting new way to learn.”