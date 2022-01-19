Food Logistics awards ThroughPut Inc as 2021 Top Software & Technology Provider

January 19, 2022 Maryam Farag

Food Logistics recognized ThroughPut Inc as a 2021 Top Software & Technology Provider; an award that represents “top software and technology providers that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global cold food and beverage supply chain.”

“Software developments and emerging technologies are what make the world go ’round. They’re what make supply chains move, even when the world stops. They’re what keeps people, products and plants safe. They provide traceability, visibility, efficiency and credibility. And, the winners from this year’s award prove that there are no limitations to what software and technology can do in the supply chain space,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief, Food Logistics and Executive, Supply & Demand Chain .

ThroughPut AI software offers recommendations for impacts and prioritization for supply chain resiliency and optimization.

“ThroughPut is honoured to receive this recognition from Food Logistics Magazine. It’s a true privilege to be part of an extraordinary group of team members, customers, advisors, investors, and supporters who are passionate about solving real end-to-end food and beverage supply chain problems,” said Ali Raza, Founder and CEO, ThroughPut. “During the pandemic, our customers have enabled an incredible journey from the farms of South America, to the glass bottle manufacturers of the U.S., to supermarkets in Europe, and even the container ports in the Middle East, and beyond.”