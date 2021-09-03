FLO launches EV charging stations at an Illinois high school

September 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

As students return to school, those attending West Aurora High, in Aurora, Illinois, will discover a new sight in the school’s parking lot:

FLO launches first electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the state of Illinois, in West Aurora High’s parking lot.

The four CoRe+ Level II chargers installed during the summer are part of a program that the school developed on their premises, which teaches students how EVs work, how to charge them, and what benefits EV adoption brings to drivers and to the environment.

“Supporting and accelerating widespread EV adoption is an integral part of FLO’s global strategy, and what makes our collaboration with West Aurora High School so exciting,” said Rose Lenoff, FLO’s Business Development Manager, Smart Cities and Government. “Not only are we helping raise students’ awareness about the benefits of driving an EV, but we are supporting EV education for the next generation of drivers.”

“The EV Drivers’ Education class is part of West Aurora School District’s overall strategy to switch to clean energy,” said Todd Gingerich, Head of Facilities, West Aurora High. “We recently installed solar panels on the school’s roof, and a geothermal system to produce the school’s energy. Working with FLO to install EV chargers on the school premises has been another major step in this strategy, as the school’s motto is: Learn, practice, and apply. That is clear in this class where students learn about EV driving in theory, practice it using simulation in the school lab, then get to apply all those learnings with real electric vehicles that they can drive and charge firsthand.”

Located about 40 miles west of Chicago, the City of Aurora is a member of Chicago Area Clean Cities, a nonprofit coalition that promotes clean transportation, clean vehicles, and clean air in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.