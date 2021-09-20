Flō Energy Solutions expands leadership team

September 20, 2021 Maryam Farag

Flō Energy Solutions has appointed Steve Toth as President of Flō Energy Solutions, and Alex Radovan as Vice-President of Global Sales.

“As we know, talent attracts talent, which is why we are thrilled to announce the additions of industry veterans Steve Toth and Alex Radovan, both of whom bring added support and experience to capitalize on growth opportunities in new markets.” said Bryan Elliot, Founder and CEO, Flō Energy Solutions.

Toth has over 30 years of experience in HVAC and commercial automation. Prior to joining Flō, Toth served as vice-president at Honeywell, working with the largest brick and mortar retailer in the world for nearly a decade. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Organizational Management from Arkansas’ John Brown University.

Radovan is an expert in systems integration, and he spent the past two decades in senior leadership roles driving growth and transformation initiatives for multi-national companies providing HVAC and industrial refrigeration solutions. Radovan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology.