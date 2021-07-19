Financial support announced for A.T.L.A.S. Aéronautik

July 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, announced $1 million in financial support to A.T.L.A.S. Aéronautik (ATLAS), a company incorporated in 2010 that manufactures and assembles complex components for the aeronautics industry.

This repayable contribution will allow ATLAS to improve its productivity by its digitalization and expansion project.

“People working in the aeronautics sector were hit hard by the pandemic. We were there to protect their jobs during the crisis and it is now time to relaunch the industry. By investing in Atlas’s innovations and new technology, we are ensuring that Quebec remains a leader in this sector and are protecting good jobs for families in Granby and throughout the region for years to come. We will be there to ensure that people in this region play a role in the economic recovery.” said Rodriguez.