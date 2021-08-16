Felix & Paul Studios to develop VR camera systems for space exploration

August 16, 2021 Maryam Farag

François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that Montreal’s Felix & Paul Studios is receiving a contribution of $482,607 from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) to develop virtual reality camera technology that could capture and transmit high-quality footage from future international missions to the moon and other deep-space destinations.

“We are pleased to support Felix & Paul Studios’ move ahead on this bold and innovative journey. Through their innovative camera technology and creative acumen, they will be able to bring Canadian expertise to a growing space economy. It is moments like these which help tell the story of humanity’s adventures in space.” said Champagne.

The technology could have a range of potential applications for space robotics, including helping robotics operators on the ground see better in the lunar environment. The studio’s immersive experiences will captivate the public by making space more accessible, and by bringing Earth-bound viewers along on the adventure like never before.