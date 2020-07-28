Feds, P.E.I invest $44M in transmission line for wind energy

ST. LOUIS, P.E.I. — The federal and Prince Edward Island provincial governments have announced funding to build a new transmission line that will support future wind energy generation projects in western P.E.I.

Once completed, the 106-kilometre transmission line will increase the province’s capacity to manage the anticipated 40 megawatts from the future Skinner’s Pond Windfarm planned for 2025 and provide connectivity to the Sherbrooke substation to the northeast of Summerside.

The feds are investing $21.25 million and the province is providing $22.75 million for this project.

Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, said in a statement, “We live on an Island that has tremendous potential in further developing renewable energy. We have an opportunity to become more sustainable and be innovative in our approach as we look to also benefit from a green economy. The strategic investment we are making today in the Skinner’s Pond transmission line will allow Prince Edward Island to further harness the natural power of wind to create clean, locally produced and locally used energy that will benefit of all Islanders.”