Feds invest in two Quebec manufacturers

ACTON VALE, Que. — Quebec manufacturers ABM Précision and Métallitech will acquire specialized production equipment through federal funds from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

ABM specializes in the manufacture of punch die sets, moulds and templates, and the computer-assisted design of parts in series.

With $480,000 from the federal government, ABM will acquire and install automated production equipment, including a digital machining centre.

Métallitech works in metallic and non-metallic processing, with a specialization in thermal spray coating.

CED granted the business $317,400 to acquire, among other things, robotic production equipment integrating new technologies.