Feds invest in supports for apprentices to complete training

GATINEAU, Que. — The federal government is investing $40 million over three years in the Union Training and Innovation Program and has launched two calls for proposals.

Organizations apply for funding through two streams: investments in training equipment and innovation in apprenticeship.

Eligible projects will help unions across Canada improve training through investments in equipment and materials and support innovation and partnerships to address challenges faced by apprentices.

The program is expected to help reduce barriers to participation and success in the trades among under-represented groups such as women, newcomers, persons with disabilities and visible minorities.