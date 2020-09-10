PLANT

Feds invest $9.4M in Atlantic Canada tidal energy projects

Renewable energy source has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by replacing electricity generated from fossil fuels.

September 10, 2020   by PLANT STAFF


HALIFAX — The federal government is investing $9.4-million in four projects that will generate energy from ocean tides and currents in Atlantic Canada.

Tidal energy as a renewable energy that has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by replacing electricity generated from fossil fuels.

The investments include:

The first project was funded through Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Energy Innovation Program, which provides support to projects reducing emissions, including GHGs, through research, development and demonstration of clean energy technologies, with the aim of meeting 2050 clean growth targets.

The second project was funded through NRCan’s Clean Growth Program, which invests in clean technology research and development projects in Canada’s energy, mining and forest sectors.

Funding for the remaining projects comes from NRCan’s Emerging Renewables Power Program, a $200-million program.

 

