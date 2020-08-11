Feds invest $895K in Sask. Indigenous businesses and communities

SASKATOON, Sask. — On Aug. 9, which was International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, the federal government announced $895,000 in funding to support initiatives that aim to bring culturally-relevant programming for Indigenous peoples to fully participate in the economic growth of Saskatchewan.

“Our government is making strategic investments to help communities and businesses capitalize on economic development and growth opportunities and kick-start the country’s economy,” said Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, in a prepared statement. “Indigenous small- and medium-sized businesses exemplify the ingenuity and drive that is at the core of the region’s entrepreneurial spirit.”

According to a statement, the funding will support two made-in-Saskatchewan projects led by Indigenous communities, businesses, and organizations in the region. It will help to create local jobs and spur entrepreneurship and career development by helping the Ya’thi Néné Land and Resource Office develop training and employment opportunities for residents of northern Saskatchewan affected by the slow-down of uranium mining in the Athabasca Basin.

Funding will also support the Gabriel Dumont Institute Training and Employment Inc. to build on an entrepreneurship pilot program focused on Métis entrepreneurs in Saskatchewan.