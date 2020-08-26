Feds invest $7.8M in York Region’s advanced manufacturing capabilities

OTTAWA — Three York Region companies received $7.8 million in FedDev Ontario funding to expand their advanced manufacturing capabilities.

Vision Profile Extrusions, a Woodbridge-based manufacturer of synthetic polymer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) for use in the installation of windows and doors, received a $2.3 million repayable contribution to adopt robotics and automation technology. This will allow the company to increase capacity of its PVC processing line, strengthening its position in key export markets including the US and Latin America.

Axiom Group, an Aurora-based plastic injection moulder and mould-making company, received a $4.5-million repayable contribution to automate and digitize its processes to improve its Industry 4.0-enabled facilities. This will increase the manufacturer’s capacity to develop high-tech moulding for automakers. This project is to create 60 skilled jobs.

DuROCK received a $1 million repayable contribution. The Woodbridge manufacturer of finishes and coatings has a patent pending non-combustible in exterior insulation finish systems product on the market: the PUCCS NC. The funding will help establish a new manufacturing facility that will produce 2,000 PUCC-ROCK boards per day.

The investments are expected t lead to the creation of 116 jobs in the region.