Feds invest $5.2M in CME tech program

WINDSOR, Ont. — Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is getting more than $5.2million in federal funding through FedDev Ontario to launch its new Technology Assessment Program.

In collaboration with the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, CME will provide up to 175 small- to medium-sized manufacturers in southern Ontario with productivity and technology assessments aimed at stimulating investments and the adoption of new technology solutions.

Eligible businesses will receive an assessment by a vetted technical qualified service provider, valued at up to $25,000.

“Businesses that invest in new technologies have a considerably better growth outlook than their non-adopting counterparts, at home and in global markets,” said CME president and CEO Dennis Darby in a statement. “This program will help manufacturers adopt new technologies sooner and access its wide range of potential benefits like lower operating costs, increased product quality, higher innovation capacity, and increased customer satisfaction.”

FedDev’s support for the Technology Assessment Program is expected to generate up to $40 million in follow-on investments.

Since 2009, FedDev invested more than $58 million through CME, which has helped to fund more than 1,600 projects and created or maintained more than 22,000 direct jobs.

For more information, including how to apply, click here.