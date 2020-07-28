Feds invest $5.1M in net-zero energy community in London, Ont.

LONDON, Ont. — The federal government has announced a $5.1-million investment in London Hydro to develop and deploy a smart microgrid in the West 5 net-zero energy community in London, Ont.

Local partners are also contributing to this project, including S2e Technologies, Sifton Properties and Western University, for a combined investment of $10.99 million.

Natural Resources Canada says this funding will help the West 5 community achieve its net-zero targets. The objective of this project is to successfully construct Canada’s first large-scale, fully integrated, net-zero energy community using renewable energy, microgeneration (small scale power generators), energy-efficient building construction, smart heating and cooling systems, energy storage, vehicle-to-grid storage, improved electric vehicle charging infrastructure and system monitoring.

The microgrid will integrate monitoring, data management and communications, electric vehicle infrastructure, distributed energy resource management, solar power generation and batteries to reduce grid use.

Natural Resources Canada hopes this project will demonstrate that net-zero energy is feasible at the community level, which will promote sustainable development and inspire widespread change across Canada’s construction industry.

Kate Young, member of Parliament for London West, said in a statement, “The government is proud to support local smart grid projects like the West 5 Smart Grid Project. Strong partnerships and innovative ideas like these at the community level will lead to a cleaner, greener future for generations to come.”

Vinay Sharma, CEO, London Hydro, added, “The West 5 development will not only provide us with a sustainable approach to develop future communities, but I believe that in the process it will also help us establish new guidelines, new requirements and new policies, which will pave the way for expanded development of such net-zero communities. This is an important step in our journey for achieving a greener community.”