Feds invest $2.5M to grow agri-food e-business during COVID-19

WOODSTOCK — The governments of Canada and Ontario are investing up to $2.5 million to help the agri-food sector expand online.

The funding is being provided through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

The Agri-Food Open for E-Business initiative will help food producers, farmers markets, retailers, garden centres, greenhouses, nurseries, and agricultural associations develop online business, providing consumers with access to a wide variety of food and agriculture products.

There are two funding streams:

Bring your business online. Apply for a grant of up to $5,000 to establish an online e-business and marketing presence. Funding will be quick and responsive for those needing immediate solutions.

Develop online business opportunities. Apply for cost-share funding of up to $75,000 to implement high-impact projects.

The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA) will immediately accept applications and expedite the approval process.