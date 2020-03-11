Feds invest $2.3M in potato disease research

On March 11, the federal government announced an investment of over $2.3 million to support the Canadian Horticultural Council‘s research into managing the Potato Early Dying (PED) disease.

The horticulture sector contributed an additional $991,918 towards this research, for a total investment of over $3.3 million.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says the purpose of the project is to provide potato growers with the knowledge, tools and technologies they need to manage PED, which results in premature aging, limiting potato yield by as much as 50%. As part of the project, the Canadian Horticulture Council will survey potato fields to determine the levels of PED and evaluate the control of PED through growers’ cropping systems, best management practices and control products.

“Canadian horticulture growers face a competitive marketplace and increasing environmental changes,” said Marie-Claude Bibeau, minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, in a prepared statement. “We are excited to team up with the Horticulture Council on this project which will help growers avoid the unwelcome burdens which come from this costly disease.”