Feds invest $15M in western rail to improve transport capacity

STURGEON COUNTY, Alta. — The federal government is investing $15 million to increase transport capacity on the western Canadian rail network.

Transport Canada says the project will improve shipping efficiency from the Alberta Industrial Heartland – an area near Edmonton known for its hydrocarbon processing – with the construction of a new 1,930 car rail storage yard in Sturgeon County, northeast of Edmonton.

Major project components include a large loop track and 32 parallel storage tracks capable of accommodating railcar storage and assembly of trains.

The investments will create an estimated 880 jobs during construction.