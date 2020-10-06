Feds expand regional relief fund to support more Western businesses

EDMONTON, Alta. — On Oct. 2, the federal government announced an additional $263.7 million for Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) to help businesses across the West through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund (RRRF).

This flows from $600 million in new national RRRF funding announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Of these additional funds, $67 million will be used by Community Futures (CF) organizations to support businesses in rural communities across the West.

“Small and medium-sized businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19, and the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund is here to help them, protecting over 20,000 jobs across Western Canada,” said Mélanie Joly, minister of Economic Development, in a prepared statement. “That’s why we’re enhancing and expanding the RRRF to help even more Westerners. Our message to them is clear: we’ve been here for you with significant measures, we’re here for you now and we’ll get through this, together.”

Across Western Canada, demand for RRRF support has been high since the program began in May.