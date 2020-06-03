Feds continue to add to COVID-19 supply stores for future demand

OTTAWA — The federal government continues to add to the supply of personal protective agreement and related medical equipment needed to fight COVID-19.

The prime minister says the race to accumulate what Canada needs requires a balance between shopping all over the world and continuing to bolster manufacturing capabilities at home.

Justin Trudeau pointed out that over half the face shields acquired so far have been made by a Canadian company that expanded its workforce to contribute to the effort.

He says Canada has what’s required to meet the provinces’ demands at the moment but as the slow reopening of the country begins, more will be needed.

The federal government is in the market for hundreds of millions of pieces of gear, from gloves to gowns to ventilators.

The numbers on hand of most goods are ticking steadily up, though not for ventilators – as of May 26, only 203 had arrived out of the nearly 40,000 ordered.