Feds announces $3M to support B.C. tech companies

Up to 2,500 innovation firms will benefit and the funding is expected to support about 1,000 jobs

July 29, 2020   by CP STAFF


VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s small- and medium-sized technology businesses are getting some financial help from the federal government.

Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly announced almost $3 million to help the sector address the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up to 2,500 innovation firms will benefit and the funding is expected to support about 1,000 jobs.

The money is part of the $304-million Regional Relief and Recovery Fund for Western businesses that Joly announced in May.

Joly says in a news release that the investment is a vote of confidence in the future of B.C.’s technology sector.

Raghwa Gopal, the president of Innovate BC, says the funding will help B.C. businesses get access to training, mentorship and other services that will help maintain jobs.

