Federal minimum wage to rise to $15.55 on April 1

March 14, 2022 Maryam Farag

On April 1, the federal minimum wage will increase from $15.00 to $15.55 per hour.

For those working in provinces or territories where the general minimum wage rate is higher, the higher rate will continue to apply.

The federal minimum wage, which came into force on December 29, 2021, is adjusted automatically on April 1 of every year, based on the average annual increase of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), as reported by Statistics Canada. This year’s rate increase reflects the 3.4 per cent annual average rise of the CPI for Canada in the previous calendar year, rounded up to the nearest $0.05.

This change applies to workers and interns in federally regulated private sectors, including banks, postal and courier services, and interprovincial air, rail, road, and marine transportation.