Federal funding provided to Saskatchewan companies

Mélanie Joly, Minister, Economic Development and Official Languages, announced $11,513,951 for 11 projects in Saskatchewan under the Business Scale-up and Productivity (BSP) program.

The projects announced include:

607696 Saskatchewan Ltd. (operating as Heads Up Plant Protectants) (Saskatoon) received $560,000 to establish a processing line for novel biological seed treatment.

Avena Foods Limited (Rowatt) received $2,500,000 to establish a new oat processing line to meet growing demand.

(Rowatt) received $2,500,000 to establish a new oat processing line to meet growing demand. Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd. (Saskatoon) received $749,115 for a facility upgrade to scale-up hemp oil pressing and CBD oil refining.

Brandt Industries Canada Ltd. (Regina) received $4,269,889 to purchase, install, and commission state-of-the-art equipment for automated laser metal cutting, material handling, and metal forming.

(Regina) received $4,269,889 to purchase, install, and commission state-of-the-art equipment for automated laser metal cutting, material handling, and metal forming. Curbie Cars Inc. (Saskatoon) received $800,000 to expand functionality and markets for an online vehicle sale platform.

North Star Systems Inc. (Saskatoon) received $400,000 to procure hardware and grow market for remote tank monitoring products.

(Saskatoon) received $400,000 to procure hardware and grow market for remote tank monitoring products. Offstreet Technology Inc. (Regina) received $200,000 to expand operations and technology for a guest parking validation platform company.

Retail Innovation Labs Inc. (operating as Cova Software) (Regina) received $531,125 to expand functionality and markets for a cannabis retail software platform.

(Regina) received $531,125 to expand functionality and markets for a cannabis retail software platform. Salon Scale Technology Inc. (Saskatoon) received $300,000 to expand functionality and customer support for salon software as a service.

Saskarc Inc. (Oxbow) received $837,500 to establish robotic assembly and welding capacity to meet market demand.

(Oxbow) received $837,500 to establish robotic assembly and welding capacity to meet market demand. SkillShark Software Inc. (Saskatoon) received $366,322 to scale-up and expand athlete and employee evaluation software as a service platform.

“The Government of Canada recognizes that Canadian businesses have been working hard throughout the pandemic to maintain their base and continue to employ Canadian workers during a crisis,” said Joly. “This is why we will continue to make strategic investments to support communities and businesses in all regions of the country. Our message to business owners and workers is clear: we will be there to support you for as long as it takes, with whatever it takes, and we will get through this together.”