FedDev Ontario funding supports women in advanced manufacturing

The Federal Ministry of Labour has announced a FedDev Ontario investment of more than $6.5 million for The Hamilton Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA Hamilton). With this funding, the YWCA Hamilton will provide support and training to help more than 500 women to develop new, in-demand skills and aid their transition into high-skill jobs in sectors where women are traditionally underrepresented, particularly in the advanced manufacturing and specialized technology sectors.

This three-year investment will focus initially on the Hamilton Region ecosystem. The project will also be expanded across southern Ontario in partnership with other local YWCAs throughout the GTA, London/St. Thomas, Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, Ottawa, and eastern Ontario, as well as other women-focused industry partners. The project will support and accelerate 255 women into STEM-based, well-paying careers.

Free personalized learning pathways and resources

In addition to the re-skilling programming, the YWCA Hamilton will work with the YWCA Canada and industry partners to launch the Curated Pathways to Innovation digital application (app). The app will offer free personalized learning pathways and resources to 250 women across southern Ontario, supporting them to acquire the skills to effectively compete for positions in technology fields and skilled trades which are traditionally underrepresented by women.

“The YWCA Hamilton is committed to improving the lives of women, girls and families in our region. Whether it is through helping women escape domestic violence, or providing crucial re-skilling programs to women struggling to get back into the workforce, the YWCA continues to mitigate the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women. This FedDev Ontario investment will provide women in Hamilton and across southern Ontario opportunities to seek well paying jobs in manufacturing and specialized technology while we build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic.” said the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for Hamilton West—Ancaster—Dundas.