FCL’s Edmonton distribution centre employees ratify new agreement

July 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) reached a new four-year agreement with employees at its Edmonton distribution centre.

Over 170 team members represented by Teamsters Local 987 voted 92 per cent in favour of accepting FCL’s latest offer.

“Local Co-ops rely on FCL to source and deliver food products to over 620 communities across Western Canada,” said Ron Healey, Vice-President of Ag and Consumer Business, FCL. “This agreement will help us continue to reliably supply our owners with high quality products at competitive prices for the entire Co-operative Retailing System.”

Current employees at the top of their pay scale will receive a one per cent wage increase in each year of the new agreement. The agreement includes improvements to benefits for all employees, expanded use of part-time employees and increased scheduling flexibility. It also includes the introduction of an alternate wage scale for new employees.

Advertisement

“We acknowledge the important role our distribution team members play in our day-to-day operations. We also appreciate the efforts of the bargaining committees, who worked respectfully through a range of difficult bargaining issues and were able to reach a deal together.” said Healey.