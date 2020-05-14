FCA prepares to restart North American operations

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has developed a program of safety measures to protect employees, their families and the surrounding communities from the spread and transmission of COVID-19 when the North American manufacturing plants reopen.

“Above everything else, our top priority has always been to do what is right for our employees,” said Mike Manley, FCA’s CEO. “We have worked closely with the unions to establish protocols that will ensure our employees feel safe at work and that every step possible has been taken to protect them.”

The automaker has drawn on its collective global expertise and best practices to rethink our production processes to put in place comprehensive protocols to keep our workforce safe, Manley said. “There is no question that coming to work will look and feel different.”

Aligned with World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommendations, FCA’s protocols were communicated as part of a Return to Work package mailed to nearly 47,000 US and Canadian represented employees. Mexico will share the same information through in-person training.

FCA will be implementing layers of protection to combat the spread and transmission of COVID-19. This includes cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing, but most importantly, ensuring the wellness of everyone entering an FCA facility.

FCA will require its employees and all visitors to complete a daily health risk assessment consisting of:

Taking their temperature less than two hours before reporting to work or visiting the site with either a company-provided temperature strip or personal thermometer

Completing a self-screening questionnaire and turning it in upon entry

As an added measure of safety, FCA is installing thermal imaging cameras to verify what employees and visitors have self-reported.

Employees will be required to wear masks and safety glasses at all times when in the facility. Employees will be asked to wear gloves and safety glasses when applying or cleaning with disinfectant spray. Visitors and contractors to FCA facilities will be required to provide their own personal protection equipment for entry.

During the production pause, FCA completed a number of cleaning and social distancing activities to prepare its facilities for when operations resume. These include:

Cleaning and disinfecting:

More than 57 million square feet of manufacturing floor space cleaned and disinfected

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting schedules developed for common and high traffic areas, including turnstiles, restrooms, cafeterias, locker rooms and conference rooms

135 hand-held foggers distributed for more efficient cleaning

Provided cleaning supplies at all workstations so surfaces can be cleaned and disinfected

Installed more than 2,000 hand sanitizer stations across all facilities

Daily audits to be conducted to ensure new standards are followed

Social distancing:

More than 17,000 workstations analyzed and evaluated for adherence to six-foot social distancing guidelines

More than 4,700 job areas and workstations redesigned or protective barriers installed to allow for more social distancing

Installed plexiglass partitions and created visual management guides for social distancing in break areas and cafeterias, as well as throughout all buildings

Staggered start times and added time to breaks and lunch

Suspended meetings of more than eight employees and transitioned to virtual meetings, when possible

Put new approval protocols in place for facility visitors

With the restart of production, FCA will adopt a new level of daily cleaning and disinfecting, in accordance with WHO, CDC and OSHA recommendations, at all manufacturing locations.

Signage promoting the themes of health and safety have been posted throughout all facilities to remind employees and visitors of proper protocols related to cleaning, social distancing, required personal protection equipment and handwashing or sanitizing.

Employees also will participate in small-group training sessions on the new policies and procedures as part of their first-day activities.

“In this new environment, we all need to take responsibility for our own safety and that of the people around us,” said Scott Garberding, FCA’s global chief manufacturing officer. “An effective start-up will require detailed understanding, teaching, coaching and patience from all of us.”