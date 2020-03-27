FCA extends its COVID-19 production shutdown

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is extending its COVID-19 plant shutdown across North America until April 14.

The automaker with assembly plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ont., and a casting plant in Etobicoke, Ont. that empl0y about 9,000 people, said the closures will depend on governments’ stay-in-place orders and the readiness of each facility to restart production.

Mopar Parts Distribution Centers, deemed essential to keeping first responders and commercial vehicles on the road, will continue to operate with paid volunteers. Production for FCA’s Mexico operations will be subject to a separate announcement.

The Brampton facility makes the Chrysler 300/300C, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger and Windsor makes the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan minivans.

Toyota is also extending the length of its production suspension at all of its automobile and components plants in North America, including its Canadian operations in Woodstock and Cambridge, Ont. until April 6.