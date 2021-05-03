FCA Canada donates to United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County

FCA Canada announced a donation of $943,149 to the United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County 2020-2021 campaign.

This marks the largest donation for United Way in the Windsor-Essex community this past year.

“In this challenging past year, FCA Canada employees have demonstrated even further resolve in their unwavering support to help give back to those facing mental, social and financial struggles in our community through their generous donation to United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County,” said Dave Buckingham, President and CEO, FCA Canada. “I want to sincerely thank our FCA Canada workforce for delivering the largest donation in our community and continuing to serve as positive role models during these unprecedented times.”

“We are so grateful for the overwhelmingly generous contribution from FCA Canada and its employees in Windsor-Essex for this year’s donation toward our annual giving campaign,” said Lorraine Goddard, CEO, United Way/Centraide Windsor-Essex County. “Without their generosity, we simply would not have been able to maintain our support for community programs. COVID-19 has challenged many non-profits, and FCA Canada’s giving helps with our focus on assisting local children and youth and supporting mental health in the surrounding neighbourhoods in a safe and secure manner.”