Fastems Automation releases guide for ‘flexible automation’

Fastems LLC has released Ultimate Guide for Flexible Automation to examine how one optimized machine tool can perform as well as three underused machines.

The guide is available on the Fastems website and covers the six main production bottlenecks that hinder manufacturing efficiency: production planning, production start set-up, cutting tool management, transfers and loading between process phases, quality and tracing, and machine tools. Also available on the site is the same information in the form of the Six Solution Blocks for Small Batch Manufacturers webinar.

The automation guide and webinar explain in detail how manufacturers can optimize their operations, and it reveals three keys to achieving high utilization: make production planning and execution intelligent, automate hardware to work stably night and day, and make processes reproducible.