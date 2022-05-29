FABTECH 2022 announces keynotes and events

May 29, 2022 Monica Ferguson

FABTECH Canada announced its lineup of keynotes, leadership panel discussions and special events for 2022. The three-day event will take place June 14 to 16 at Toronto Congress Center in Toronto, Ontario.

“We can’t wait to kick off FABTECH Canada in June and provide a platform for the manufacturing industry to collaborate, discover innovation and share ideas,” said John Catalano, SME Senior Director, FABTECH. “These keynotes, panels and special events are designed with today’s challenges and industry shifts in mind, giving attendees the chance to hear from experts as they speak about the innovations, best practices and solutions that can help transform their businesses.”

Keynotes include:

-Dr. Jayson Myers, CEO of NGen – Advanced Manufacturing: Canada’s Competitive Advantage;

-Doug Gilmour, Former Professional NHL Captain – Heart of a Captain; and,

-Sam Barrett, Vice President – Preconstruction, Walters Group – Leadership Journey: People, Planning & Performance.

Leadership Exchange Panels include:

-The Digital Transformation and Canada’s Economic Strength;

-Considerations to Streamline Your Cyber Security Strategy; and,

-Changing the Gear Ratio — Women in the Automotive Industry.

Over 50 conference sessions and workshops focused on today’s challenges, productivity and profits will be available, and over 200 exhibiting companies will showcase their latest innovations.

Also, FABTECH Canada is partnering with the CWB Group. The CWB Group will hold its CanWeld 2022 Conference in conjunction with FABTECH Canada on June 15 to 16.