Extra COVID-19 vigilance needed as poultry plant cases rise in BC: Dix

VICTORIA — COVID-19 outbreaks at two Vancouver-area poultry processing plants are responsible for many of the new cases reported in BC on April 28, the provincial government says.

Health officials closed the United Poultry Co. Ltd. plant in east Vancouver and Coquitlam’s Superior Poultry Processors Ltd. after dozens of workers tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says most of the 55 new positive tests are connected to the Coquitlam facility.

The province says there were 21 new cases identified in at Superior Poultry over the past 24 hours.

There are a total of 80 COVID-19 cases linked to the two poultry facilities, with 46 at Superior Poultry and 34 at United Poultry.

BC has a total of 2,053 cases, of which 1,231 people have recovered.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported two more deaths in BC for a total of 105.

Dix said B.C.’s ongoing plans to ease restrictions revolve around efforts to prevent the virus from rebooting itself.

He said the cases in the poultry industry shows “the serious nature of particular outbreaks.”

“Right now, here’s something to consider, that protecting employees, protecting your employees on the business side protects your business and protects all British Columbians.”