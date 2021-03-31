Exro Technologies to launch Calgary facility

Exro Technologies Inc. announced it is launching a facility in Calgary, Alberta with automotive class manufacturing.

The facility will feature 37,000 square feet of production lines, product showrooms, and office spaces capable of producing units for the coil driver product line. The facility will use solar power and battery energy storage solutions, with a net-zero carbon emissions objective.

The capacity of the facility is being designed to deliver up to an estimated 100,000 units per year across all the coil driver products.

“The launching of our new facility in Calgary is a reflection of our dedication to execute on our deliverables,” said Sue Ozdemir, CEO, Exro. “This substantiates our cost-effective automotive market strategy and further establishes Exro’s position as a power electronics company.”

The facility is expected to be open by the end of 2021, and automotive certified production by the end of 2022. It will be outfitted to meet certifications for ISO 9001:20151, IATF 169492, and ISO 262623 compliant product development.