Exro Technologies Coil Driver wins Edison Award

May 19, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Exro Coil Driver technology received a Gold Edison Award for Best New Product in manufacturing, logistics and transportation at the 2022 Edison Awards Gala in Florida.

Exro’s Coil Driver technology was awarded for its ability to enable intelligent electronic gear switching in real time to expand electric vehicle (EV) performance and increase range.

“On behalf of our shareholders and the entire team at Exro, it is an honor to join such an established list of innovative companies named as Edison Award winners,” said Sue Ozdemir, CEO, Exro. “At Exro, everyone brings something unique to the table to foster a culture of continuous innovation, but we’re all motivated by a shared vision for an electrified world where power is consumed intelligently, equitably and with minimal resources or waste. We’re glad our peers recognize the value of Coil Driver to help get us there.”

Coil Driver is a controller that eliminates the need for multiple motors across all EVs and customizes and scales to meet customers’ powertrain requirements. This leads to cost efficiencies for electric transportation modes, passenger vehicles, heavy-duty trucks, buses, e-bikes and motorcycles.