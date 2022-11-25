Exro Technologies achieves certification for its manufacturing and innovation centres in Calgary

Exro has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification at its manufacturing centre and innovation centre, both located in Calgary, Alberta.

This certifies that the company has met the technical and quality benchmarks required by ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management system related to R&D, design, development, and testing of coil driver inverter for e-mobility and cell driver energy storage systems for commercial and industrial applications.

“This is a foundational operational milestone for Exro,” said Simon Strawbridge, president of manufacturing, Exro. “Certification underpins Exro’s vision of quality before quantity in a world-class manufacturing facility, operating on a right first time approach with a zero-defect mentality.”

Advertisement

An internationally recognized quality standard, ISO 9001:2015 sets quality management principles for both service and manufacturing organizations, including a strong customer focus, a process-based approach, risk-based thinking, continual improvement, and top-down management support. In an increasingly competitive market, ISO 9001 certification is a necessary tool for conducting domestic and global business.