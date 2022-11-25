Exro Technologies achieves certification for its manufacturing and innovation centres in Calgary
By Plant staffGeneral Manufacturing Calgary Alberta coil driver Exro Technologies innovation centre management system manufacturing centre quality benchmarks
Exro has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification at its manufacturing centre and innovation centre, both located in Calgary, Alberta.
This certifies that the company has met the technical and quality benchmarks required by ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management system related to R&D, design, development, and testing of coil driver inverter for e-mobility and cell driver energy storage systems for commercial and industrial applications.
“This is a foundational operational milestone for Exro,” said Simon Strawbridge, president of manufacturing, Exro. “Certification underpins Exro’s vision of quality before quantity in a world-class manufacturing facility, operating on a right first time approach with a zero-defect mentality.”
An internationally recognized quality standard, ISO 9001:2015 sets quality management principles for both service and manufacturing organizations, including a strong customer focus, a process-based approach, risk-based thinking, continual improvement, and top-down management support. In an increasingly competitive market, ISO 9001 certification is a necessary tool for conducting domestic and global business.
Advertisement
Print this page