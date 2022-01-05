Exro partners with Untitled Motorcycles on coil driver tech for electric motorcycles

January 5, 2022 Maryam Farag

Exro Technologies Inc. has initiated a partnership with Untitled Motorcycles to demonstrate Exro’s patented coil driver technology in Untitled Motorcycles’ XP Zero electric motorcycle.

The two companies will collaborate to integrate Exro’s 100 Volt Coil Driver technology into limited edition XP Zero electric motorcycles. Exro will provide technology and integration support, while leveraging Untitled Motorcycles’ design and development expertise.

“The XP represents a vision of the future of motorcycling, unrestrained by the legacy of a soon-obsolete technology, making it a natural fit for Exro’s technology,” said Hugo Eccles, Founder and Design Director, Untitled Motorcycles. “We’ve been working on a race version of the XP and, with Exro, we have a technology partner that can help us take things to the next level.”

The XP Zero accelerates 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds and produces 140ftlb of torque. The modified XP Zero fleet will be boosted to 162ftlb.

Advertisement

“We are excited to partner with Untitled Motorcycles and expand our work in the electric motorcycle market,” said Sue Ozdemir, CEO, Exro. “The XP Zero is extraordinary in how it looks and performs, and our Coil Driver technology will elevate the XP’s performance even further. This was a huge year for electric motorcycle launches and we’re proud to contribute to the progress in the sector.”