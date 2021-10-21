Équipe Laurence chosen to develop Lion Electric’s plant and street extension of airport zone

October 21, 2021 Maryam Farag

Équipe Laurence has been chosen to develop the site of Lion Electric’s upcoming electric battery plant and innovation centre to be built in Mirabel, Quebec.

“We are proud to be part of the accelerated expansion of this leading company in the electric mobility sector and to meet, at our level, the increasingly sophisticated and eco-responsible needs in terms of civil engineering work,” said Alexandre Latour, President and CEO, Équipe Laurence.

The Mirabel Municipal Council has awarded Équipe Laurence the mandate for professional services concerning the realization of the plans and specifications, including the supervision of the work, for the extension of Irénée-Vachon Street, in this airport zone.

“This double mandate is a clear demonstration of the ability to act in full compliance with the rules of the trade that guide the execution of all our civil engineering mandates, whatever they may be.” said Latour.