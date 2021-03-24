ePac Flexible Packaging opens in GTA

ePac Flexible Packaging has announced plans to open its second Canadian facility in the Greater Toronto Area.

The company has begun accepting orders, with fulfillment handled by ePac Vancouver until the Toronto manufacturing facility opens in June.

ePac Toronto is a joint venture between Smartpak Holdings and ePac Holdings, and will be located at 209 Brunel Road, Mississauga, Ont.

“We opened ePac Vancouver in December 2019, and realized the same rapid growth we’ve seen in other ePac locations around the world,” said George Boustani, Managing Director, ePac Toronto and Vancouver. “Our value proposition of five-15-day turnaround and low minimums resonates well with the Canadian market, and we’re excited to bring our community-based focus to Toronto.”

Hila Frish will join ePac Toronto as General Manager. Frish brings over 18 years of general management and manufacturing experience to her new position, having held several global assignments with Aran Group.

“ePac Toronto will become our 19th plant to become operational in locations across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Indonesia,” said Jack Knott, CEO, ePac. “In each market, we see the same dynamic unfold, small and medium sized businesses are growing at double digits, and our partnerships with them can and do help accelerate their growth.”