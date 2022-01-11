Enlighten Innovations Inc. appoints Chief Financial Officer

January 11, 2022 Maryam Farag

Enlighten Innovations Inc., a developer of clean energy solutions, announced the appointment of Todd Mooney as Chief Financial Officer.

Previously, Mooney served as vice-president, finance and administration for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Prior to his time at Algonquin, he held senior roles in finance at Psion PLC and Zenon Environmental Inc.

“I am very excited to step into the CFO role to help the Enlighten’s execute its strategic plan, accelerate its growth and deliver value for its shareholders. I look forward to partnering with the entire team to build on the Company’s strong momentum and business fundamentals,” said Mooney.

In Mooney’s role as CFO, he will oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, risk management, and financial planning and analysis, as well as investor relations.

Advertisement

“Todd’s international experience will help shape Enlighten’s next chapter of rapid growth, and we look forward to benefiting from his leadership and expertise. We are delighted to welcome him to the team,” said Steve Reynish, CEO, Enlighten.