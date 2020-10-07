Engineered Lifting Systems acquired by Gorbel affiliate

VICTOR, NY — A Gorbel Inc. affiliate business has acquired Engineered Lifting Systems (ELS) & Equipment Inc., a manufacturer of material handling products in Elmira, Ont.

ELS technology produced in Elmira include Destuff-IT/Restuff-IT ergonomic conveyor systems for loading and unloading containers, overhead crane systems, transfer carts, and below-the-hook lifting attachments.

Gorbel, a manufacturer of lifting systems with manufacturing in Victor and Henrietta, NY, said integration of the two companies will last throughout 2021.

“… the Destuff-IT and Restuff-IT products that protect and assist employees in distribution centres enable Gorbel to effectively enter a market where we have had minimal presence in the past. Additionally, we intend to add many of ELS’s other products to our overhead lifting offering thus better serving our traditional markets,” says Brian Reh, Gorbel CEO.

The company suggested it would be growing the Elmira manufacturing team but did not specify by how much. Gorbel is also expanding its footprint in the Rochester, NY area in order to meet the anticipated needs resulting from the acquisition, which will create 90 jobs.