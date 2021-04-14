Endress+Hauser receives ISO 27001 certification

Endress+Hauser Digital Solutions has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification for its comprehensive information security management system, after achieving the StarAudit certification.

Confirmation has been received that the Netilion IIoT ecosystem fulfills the requirements of ISO 27017, a standard designed specifically for cloud application information security.

“As the center of competence for digital solutions at Endress+Hauser, we’re proud to have received ISO 27001 certification,” said Rolf Birkhofer, Managing Director, Endress+Hauser Digital Solutions.